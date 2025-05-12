Shallow 2.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Forks, WA

The Brief A 2.5M earthquake was felt near Forks, Washington on Sunday afternoon. The earthquake struck at a depth of -0.19 miles, indicating it was a very shallow quake.



A shallow magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near Forks, Washington, on Sunday.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 3:02 p.m., about five miles east-southeast of Forks. Seismologists reported the earthquake occurred at a depth of -0.19 miles.

How can an earthquake have a negative depth?

While it might seem impossible, a negative earthquake depth does not mean the quake occurred in the air. According to the USGS, negative or zero depths are typically due to location uncertainty and likely indicate a very shallow earthquake.

Seismologists say determining an earthquake's depth is the most challenging part of locating it. Some human-made events, such as quarry blasts, can trigger seismic activity at a 0-mile depth but are often labeled as non-earthquakes on the USGS map.

As of 11:20 a.m. Monday, only two people had reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

If you felt the quake, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the United States Geological Survey.

