GPS trackers help recover $52K in stolen gear for band touring in Seattle

For the third time in just two months, thieves targeted touring musicians in Seattle, but this time, there’s a happy ending.

Detectives helped Kasablanca, an electronic duo, retrieve $52,000 worth of stolen equipment thanks to the use of GPS trackers.

On Friday, thieves broke into the duo's vehicle while it was parked at a hotel in SeaTac. Surveillance footage provided by the King County Sheriff's Office shows how quickly the crime unfolded.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A man smashed the window of the car and transferred the valuable DJ gear into his own vehicle in mere minutes. After stealing the gear, the suspects fled to a nearby motel and began stashing the stolen items in a room there.

But the criminals didn’t get away for long. GPS trackers the musicians placed on the stolen equipment led authorities right to the suspects.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

SeaTac police noted that this theft was different from previous incidents involving other touring bands.

"In regards to the other bands, I know in one case a U-Haul was stolen and thieves would often just take the entire vehicle. In this case, they targeted the gear directly," said Riley Myklebust with the King County Sherrif’s Office.

The first band hit was forced to end their tour, rent a U-Haul and drive their remaining belongings back to Philadelphia. The other group, visiting from British Columbia, crossed back over the Canadian border empty handed.

Related article

With the help of GPS data and coordination with the musicians, law enforcement quickly tracked down the suspects. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the suspects took off in what is believed to be a stolen car. Detectives secured a search warrant for the motel room where the gear had been hidden, and recovered the stolen equipment.

Surveillance footage from the various hotels helped authorities identify one of the suspects, who authorities report has a criminal past, including a felony charge for car prowling. The King County Prosecutor’s Office has since issued a warrant for his arrest.

Despite the troubling trend of thefts targeting touring bands, the recovery of Kasablanca's equipment means they were able to perform as scheduled at Showbox SoDo in Seattle.

The duo expressed relief at getting their gear back in time for the show, marking a rare victory in a string of unfortunate incidents for musicians in the region.

