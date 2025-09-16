Alaska shaken by 7 earthquakes in 1 day

Alaska has been shaken up by seven earthquakes on Sept. 16, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Timeline:

The earthquakes were mostly small and along coastal areas of the country's largest state. The quakes registered from as low as a 2.5 up to 5.2 on the Richter Scale.

In order of occurrence on Tuesday, beginning with the most recent, the Alaskan earthquakes happened as follows:

Sept. 16 UTC

2.8 magnitude Akhiok

3.7 magnitude Pedro Bay

3.9 magnitude Sand Point

4.8 magnitude Unalaska

2.5 magnitude Ugashik

5.2 magnitude Nikolski

3.1 magnitude Port Graham

On Monday there were additional quakes in the area, along with another closer to home. There was also an earthquake on Whidbey Island.

More information on the individual quakes can be found at the USGS Earthquakes Page.

