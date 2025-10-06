Arson suspect arrested after pursuit, SWAT standoff in Pullman, WA

The Brief Police arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of setting fire to an apartment complex in Pullman on Sunday. No one was injured, but the fire severely damaged a three-story building, displacing residents. The suspect was taken into custody after a multi-agency pursuit and SWAT standoff that ended just over the Idaho state line.



Police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to an apartment complex in Pullman, Washington, on Sunday.

What they're saying:

According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), at around 5:38 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to an active fire at a complex near the corner of NW Larry Street and Northwest Friel Street. This area is southwest of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

Crews quickly evacuated the three-story apartment and began extinguishing the fire. Authorities say no one was injured, but the building was severely damaged – displacing residents.

During the investigation, police learned that a resident of the apartment complex may have intentionally caused an explosion within his unit. Officers began working to locate 40-year-old Elijah Regan. As a precaution, a bomb squad responded to the apartment.

Timeline:

According to the PPD, a Whitman County Sheriff's deputy spotted Regan's vehicle traveling on SR-194 at around 8:04 p.m.

The PPD, Whitman County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol entered a vehicle pursuit. Authorities said he was driving erratically and at excessive speeds.

About a half hour later, a PPD negotiator made telephone contact with Regan, eventually leading him to agree and stop just over the Idaho state line.

After a lengthy standoff with SWAT teams and officers from multiple nearby law enforcement agencies, Regan surrendered peacefully at 11:41 p.m. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and attempting to elude pursuing police officers.

The Source: Information from this story comes from the City of Pullman and the Pullman Police Department.

