The Brief Blewett Pass on U.S. Route 97 is closed due to a motorhome fire that spread to nearby brush. The fire has caused closures at Lauderdale junction and Big Y junction, affecting both directions. Firefighters are working to control the brush fires; drivers should use I-90 or SR 2 as detours.



U.S. Route 97's Blewett Pass is currently shut down in both directions after a motorhome fire spread, causing a brush fire on Thursday.

What we know:

Northbound SR 97 is closed at the Lauderdale junction with SR 970, and southbound SR 97 is closed at the Big Y junction with US 2.

A motorhome caught fire and was fully engulfed near Blewett Summit, quickly spreading and creating brush fires on both sides of the road. Troopers report heavy smoke obscuring visibility on the highway.

Blewett Pass is expected to be shut down for several hours as firefighters work to put out the brush fires.

There is no ETA for reopening at this time. Drivers are asked to use I-90 or SR 2 as a detour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSDOT and Washington State Patrol.

