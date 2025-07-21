Northbound I-5 reopens after brush fires burn near Arlington, WA

The Brief Several brush fires broke out along northbound I-5 near Arlington on Monday afternoon. Northbound I-5 was fully shut down as first responders monitored the scene. Drivers are advised to take detours and expect delays.



Traffic along Interstate 5 was fully shut down near Arlington on Monday after several brush fires broke out along the freeway.

What we know:

The initial fire was first reported around 1:15 p.m., burning along northbound I-5 at the Smokey Point rest area in northern Snohomish County.

via WSDOT

Northbound I-5 was fully closed at Smokey Point for hours due to a brush fire burning nearby.

The freeway reopened at 4:15 p.m., according to WSDOT.

State Route 530 was also fully blocked at I-5 due to a brush fire, but has since reopened.

Drivers are advised to follow detours and expect delays in the area.

Washington State Patrol said another brush fire broke out near the Stilly Bridge.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

