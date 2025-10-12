Caught on camera: Stolen car pursuit, 3 WA teens and 21-year-old arrested

A dangerous pursuit in Pierce County led to the arrest of a 12, 14, 16 and 21-year-old, and it was all caught on camera.

"Mom, I love you, the police got me," police body camera captured the 21-year-old driver saying when he was taken into custody.

Timeline:

The pursuit happened on Oct. 6. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on Saturday. They told FOX 13, this all started when a sergeant spotted a stolen car.

PCSO officer bodycam footage shows arrest of 21-year-old following pursuit

What they're saying:

"This sergeant saw the vehicle and the driver was wearing one of those full ski masks and knew that he needed to attempt a traffic stop on that vehicle," Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Carly Cappetto said.

She adds, at one point, the sergeant tried a pit maneuver, but the road was too narrow, and he slid into a ditch. Puyallup Police kept chasing the car, until the stolen car also got stuck in a ditch.

PCSO pit maneuver attempt

The 21-year-old driver tried to run while he was on the phone with his mom, Cappetto said.

Puyallup Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office later caught the driver, as well as the 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl who were inside the car.

"A huge concern is that there were open alcoholic containers throughout that whole vehicle, in addition to drug paraphernalia, and it was very obvious that these juveniles were supplied with alcohol and drugs," Cappetto said.

Fortunately, she told FOX 13, no one was hurt in this pursuit, but it could have ended a lot differently.

"The part that breaks my heart is that if they hadn't been caught, they probably wouldn't be alive. Their reckless behaviors were either going to kill somebody else or kill themselves, and it’s just very scary for any parent that has teenagers who understand the importance of knowing where your kids are at and who they are hanging out with at all times," Cappetto said.

The 21-year-old driver was booked for possession of stolen property, DUI, eluding, reckless endangerment and bribery for offering an officer money to let him go, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The three minors were booked into Remann Hall Juvenille Detention Center.

