1 dead, 1 detained following apartment fire in Issaquah, WA

One person is dead and another was taken into police custody on Tuesday after first responders were called to an apartment fire.

Timeline:

Eastside Fire were called to the scene in Issaquah when a sprinkler system alerted authorities to a fire alarm going off at an apartment. The EMTs and firefighters immediately contacted law enforcement upon arrival.

One person was arrested and police have obtained a search warrant to the unit after finding a body in the residence, according to the Issaquah Police Department.

The fire was isolated to just the one unit and an investigation is ongoing, says IPD Chief of Police Paula Schwan.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Issaquah Police Department.

