Troopers investigate deadly single-car crash in Skagit County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly car crash that occurred near Burlington Thursday night.

According to the WSP, at about 9:31 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 at milepost 230.

Troopers arrived and found a Sedro-Woolley woman, 70, dead at the scene. Her name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities say she was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators report the woman was driving southbound on I-5 when her vehicle left the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and struck a fence and tree.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and it has not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

The incident remains under investigation.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Global IT outage affecting some airlines that fly from Sea-Tac Airport

Gig Harbor family stresses water safety after 11-year-old drowns

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ hires new attorney, seeks to overturn $83K judgment

WA juvenile detention crisis forces inmates into adult prisons: ‘I feel betrayed’

1 in custody after Seattle tiny home village fire

Reports: Biden may be closer to reconsidering race as Obama, Pelosi make moves

Lakewood becomes first city to enforce SCOTUS ruling on public camping

WA wildfire sparked by lightning burns near North Cascades Highway

WA police warn of scam targeting ‘missing pet’ posters

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.