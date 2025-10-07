1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash near Maple Valley, WA

The Brief A fatal motorcycle crash occurred near Maple Valley early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injury to another after the motorcycle possibly struck an animal, possibly a deer. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the scene near 25600 SE 216th Street, shutting down the roadway for several hours for investigation.



A person is dead and another person was injured after a motorcycle crash near Maple Valley early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle crash near 25600 SE 216th Street after 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two people and a motorcycle down on the roadway.

Investigators believe the motorcycle struck and animal, possibly a deer, while traveling on 216th Street.

One person died at the scene and the second person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

Deputies shut down the roadway for several hours to investigate.

