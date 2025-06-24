Delta announces new European direct flights out of Seattle

Delta Air Lines is strengthening their foothold at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with the opening of new lounges, and new direct routes soon to follow.

On Tuesday, the Delta One Lounge and Delta Sky Club opened, adding two new lounges to the Atlanta-based company's offerings in Seattle.

What they're saying:

"Complementing these enhancements, Delta has secured priority access to 18 gates across Concourses A and B—streamlining operations and ensuring a more seamless, elevated experience for travelers from check-in to takeoff," said a Delta representative.

In addition to the new lounges, the major airline will begin new daily non-stop flights from SEA to Barcelona and Rome by May 2026.

Glen Hauenstein, President of Delta Air Lines, says the recent announcements allow the company to reinforce its role as Seattle's largest global carrier, in a new statement about future upgrades to its Seattle operations.

The Source: Information in this article came from Delta Airlines.

