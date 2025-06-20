Detectives seek witnesses, video from deadly Fall City, WA I-90 crash

The Brief A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday on westbound I-90 near Fall City. The driver was arrested after attempting to carjack a vehicle while fleeing the scene. The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses or video footage of the accident.



Detectives are seeking witnesses and video footage of a fatal hit-and-run that happened Thursday on westbound I-90 near Fall City.

Washington State Patrol officials are searching for any videos that show a black Toyota Sequoia prior to the accident, or footage of the accident itself, that struck and killed a pedestrian crossing the freeway. Authorities have not released details on what led up to the collision or why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

The backstory:

On June 19, at approximately 12:20 p.m., WSP received calls of a car and pedestrian collision on westbound I-90 between SR 18 and the Preston exit.

The vehicle – a black Toyota Sequoia – struck the pedestrian while driving on the left shoulder, and continued to travel westbound after the collision, until it became disabled near the Preston exit.

WSP troopers and detectives were able to determine that a disabled red vehicle on the right shoulder in the area of the collision was associated with the victim.

Officials reported that the driver then attempted to carjack a white pickup truck, but when unable to enter the vehicle, climbed into the bed of the truck.

Troopers took the suspect into custody after a "confrontation."

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the accident is encouraged to email WSP detectives at Todd.Eary@wsp.wa.gov or Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Washington State Patrol press release.

