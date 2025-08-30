Man drowns evading police at Renton park; woman pulled from water, detained

A man is dead, and a woman was detained on Saturday afternoon while the pair were evading law enforcement at a park in Renton.

The Renton Police Department issued a statement on Aug. 30 detailing the death investigation. They say the two people involved had jumped into the water just after 12 p.m. as police officers were investigating what they believed to be a "suspicious vehicle" in the area.

What's next:

A 43-year-old man went under the water at Gene Coulon Beach Park and drowned. This is considered an in-custody death according to RPD and therefore will be investigated by the Valley Independent Investigative Team with Kent Police as the primary agency overseeing the incident.

The woman who jumped in survived and police were able to get her out of the water before arresting and detaining her.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department's Facebook post.

