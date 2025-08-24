Elderly woman with Alzheimer's missing from Bellevue, WA

An 81-year-old woman has been reported missing. She was last seen in the Bellevue area and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

The elderly woman, Tong Chen, is described by police as 90 pounds and five feet tall. She was reportedly last seen wearing the following:

An orange and white striped sweater

Black pants

Green tennis shoes

As of Sunday afternoon, police say Chen is not in any immediate danger.

