FBI seizes illegal drones near Seattle Stadium during FIFA World Cup match

The Brief The FBI Seattle Field Office seized five drones during Monday’s Egypt vs. Belgium match at Seattle Stadium, and the unauthorized operators now face drone confiscation, fines up to $100,000, and federal criminal charges. The FAA’s "No Drone Zone" establishes a temporary three-mile flight restriction around Seattle Stadium from three hours before kickoff until three hours after matches end on specific game days through July 19. Multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies are using specialized tracking technology to instantly detect active drones and locate their pilots on the ground to prevent potential security and safety threats.



For anyone planning to fly a drone near downtown Seattle during the FIFA World Cup, law enforcement has a strict message for them: leave it at home or lose it. Federal and local authorities are heavily enforcing the Federal Aviation Administration’s "No Drone Zone" across the region.

Just days after the restriction was established for the big tournament, the FBI Seattle Field Office confirmed that federal officials seized five drones during Monday’s match between Egypt and Belgium at Seattle Stadium.

Unauthorized drone operators arrested

Those five operators are now facing major legal trouble. According to FBI Seattle, drone operators caught flying without authorization in restricted airspace face fines of up to $100,000, drone confiscation, and federal criminal felony or misdemeanor charges.

An FBI representative stated, "charging decisions are determined by the United States Attorney’s Office, who evaluate if cases meet the criteria for federal prosecution."

While officials said many violators are simply hobbyists looking for a good photo, law enforcement views unauthorized drones as a major security vulnerability.

"It’s a real threat, and we owe it to our community members […] to do what we can to keep them safe," Sgt. Jason Stanley with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is one of several local partners helping the FBI enforce the FAA’s restrictions. Stanley pointed to global conflicts as an example of how small aircraft can be weaponized.

"We’ve been seeing on a world stage, with Russia and Ukraine, showing the world how effective drones can be used as weapons. And so, if we have the opportunity to keep the public safe... from that type of attack, we’re going to try and do that," said Stanley.

Police going after drones around Seattle Stadium

The Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) established by the FAA cover a large footprint. In Seattle, the "no fly" rule blankets a three-mile radius around Seattle Stadium. According to Stanley, that boundary stretches much farther than people think.

"That takes you to the north end of Lake Union, all the way down to Boeing Field, and over into Lake Washington. So, it’s a big area," said the sergeant. "If you’re in Seattle on a game day, don’t fly a drone."

The restrictions are strictly enforced starting three hours before kickoff and remain in place until three hours after the match ends on the following dates:

Friday, June 19, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026

The FAA’s restrictions for World Cup venues and associated event sites, like practice fields and Fan Zones, will remain in place regionally through July 19.

FBI Seattle has also teamed up with the Seattle Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Port of Seattle, and the Federal Air Marshal Service.

Using specialized technology, teams on the ground can instantly detect any active drone in the air, plus the exact location of the pilot holding the controller.

To help drone operators navigate the FAA rules, authorities urge them to check for active flight restrictions before every takeoff. Operators can check the boundaries in real-time by using FAA-approved B4UFLY service providers. A full list of free desktop and mobile airspace tools is available at faa.gov/uas/getting_started/b4ufly or by visiting tfr.faa.gov.

Anyone who observes improper or dangerous drone use around the stadium or fan zones, is asked to report it immediately to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

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