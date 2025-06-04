FBI arrests WA man tied to Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing

The Brief The FBI arrested a Washington resident linked to last month's car explosion outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic. The FBI is expected to hold a press conference at around 9 a.m. PT, FOX 13 Seattle will be streaming it live on the video player above.



The FBI has arrested a man linked to last month's car explosion outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic, and law enforcement says he is a Washington resident.

PALM SPRINGS, CA - MAY 18, 2025: The back side of American Reproductive fertility clinic is a mangled mess as the FBI continues to investigate the scene the day after a car bomb exploded in the Parkin lot on May 18, 2025 in Palm Springs, California.( Expand

The suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Park of Kent, Washington, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Park is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn before being moved to California.

The backstory:

Authorities say Park allegedly helped 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, the suspect who detonated the bomb, obtain materials used for the device that caused the car explosion on May 17.

According to investigators, Bartkus left behind a manifesto expressing anti-natalist views — a belief that people should not procreate. Authorities suspect Bartkus was killed in the blast. A body was discovered next to a burned-out vehicle near the clinic.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors are expected to release details at a news conference in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press and FOX 11 Los Angeles.

