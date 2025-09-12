Fire displaces 7 after spreading between homes in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Seven people were displaced after a fire spread to two homes in Tacoma Friday morning. Everyone inside the home escaped safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Seven people were displaced after a fire spread to two houses in Tacoma early Friday morning.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD), the fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the attic of one home. The fire had already spread to the neighboring house, which was vacant and listed for sale.

Relatives inside the first home said they were alerted by fire alarms and saw flames when they went into the garage. The fire spread to multiple units within the house and to cars parked in the driveway.

Fire officials said all seven people inside the home made it out safely. The American Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Fire Department and original reporting by FOX 13's Shawn Chitnis.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.