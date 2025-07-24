Fire spreads to multiple homes in Seattle's Central District

The Brief A house fire spread to multiple homes in the Central District overnight. One firefighter was injured and treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Crews are investigating after a house in Seattle's Central District caught fire and spread to multiple homes Thursday morning.

Timeline:

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced on social media around 1:20 a.m. that crews were responding to a fire near the corner of 20th Avenue and East Marion Street.

Firefighters later updated that the fire had spread to several neighboring homes. Crews extinguished the fire and evacuated all impacted residences.

At 3:13 a.m., the SFD announced the fire was under control and the secondary search of the affected buildings was complete.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from multiple social media alerts by the Seattle Fire Department.

