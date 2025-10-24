Flood damage cancels Emerson Elementary classes in South Seattle

An elementary school in South Seattle will be shut down on Friday and Monday as educators and administrators assess water damage. Students will be relocated to Old Van Asselt as crews work to repair the damages.

Principal Keyunda Wilson of Emerson Elementary schoolsent a letter out to the school's community announcing the long weekend closure. She said a broken water fountain on the second flood of the building caused extensive damage.

The fountain water line leak caused damage to both the first and second floor classrooms, supplies and other materials, according to the principal's letter.

Emerson Elementary School in South Seattle (Source: SPS)

What they're saying:

"Because of this extensive damage, classes will be canceled on Friday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 27. Emerson will remain closed for an extended period while we conduct substantial repairs to ensure students and staff return to a safe and healthy school building environment," read the letter, in part.

Accommodations for families

The school lunch program will continue to be available through sack lunches that families can pick up on Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school or at Lake Washington Apartments at 9-61 Seward Park Ave. South.

Families who have students enrolled in the childcare program will hear directly from the facility.

"We understand this situation may cause concern or inconvenience. Please know the health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

We will continue to communicate any important changes and updates including information about transportation options. If you have any questions or concerns, please email emersonmainoffice@seattleschools.org.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility.

Sincerely,Principal Keyunda Wilson

Emerson Elementary School,' the letter continued.

