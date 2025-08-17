Seattle police detain 3 for Golden Gardens Park shooting

The Brief One person was injured in a shooting on Aug. 16 at Golden Gardens Park. Police arrested the man they believe to be the shooter following the incident. An investigation remains ongoing heading into Sunday.



A man was hospitalized for gunshot wounds on Saturday night following an altercation at Golden Gardens Park in North Seattle.

Timeline:

At around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, police report arriving to a scene on Seaview Place Northwest to find a man who was shot multiple times in the neck and chest.

Luckily, a bystander was a trauma doctor who assisted in immediate medical care until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported the 35-year-old man to the hospital.

Seattle police identify, arrest man for Golden Gardens shooting

Initial reports indicated to police that a black Mercedes had left the scene before their arrival, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers were able to find the vehicle in the area of 28th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street.

Officers say they performed a felony traffic stop and were able to detain three people inside the car. Law enforcement reportedly identified the shooter and took the 22-year-old into custody along with a gun found during their search.

