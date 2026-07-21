Hazy Seattle: Air quality dips due to PNW wildfires

The Brief Get ready for smoky and hazy skies this week as wildfires burn in the Pacific Northwest. Skagit and Whatcom counties will see the densest smoke in their skies on Tuesday as wind patterns shift. After a mid-week warm-up, there is relief on the way with a cooler weekend.



Residents in the western Washington region will notice a dip in their air quality this week as changing weather patterns bring in wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest.

Amid a high-heat Weather Alert Day, hazy skies rolled into the area by Tuesday. By 9:45 a.m., the Air Quality Index hit 53. This is considered "moderate," but that number was predicted to rise throughout the day.

Hazy skies in Seattle due to wildfire smoke

By the evening hours, the AQI was set to hit 90. Part of the reason the smoke is drifting our way is due to strong winds shifting wildfire smoke from eastern Washington and Oregon up toward the Puget Sound region.

Easterly winds will continue pushing more smoke into Western Washington, especially North and in the mountains. (FOX13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"The wildfire smoke is actually blowing toward us right now," said Phil Swartzendruber, an air quality scientist with the agency. "The eastern Washington smoke is definitely hitting the Cascades. It's not clear how far it's going to make it across. The Cascades are not looking to be good here for the next few days."

What's next:

There was a heat advisory in effect starting July 21. Some areas of western Washington will see their hottest temperatures of the year. People in Skagit County and Whatcom County will bear the heaviest smoke in their atmosphere.

Hazy skies in Seattle due to wildfire smoke

The good news? There is cooler weather on the horizon this weekend, dropping just under 15 degrees by Saturday with some cooling clouds expected in the sky.

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