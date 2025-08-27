The Brief The City of Everett has a sandy, two-mile, beach that people can visit. Labor Day Weekend is the last time people can use the ferry service to access the beach.



The city of Everett has a two-mile sandy beach just a few feet from its coastline, and this weekend is your last chance to ferry there this summer.

Jetty Island

Jetty Island is a man-made island that got its start as a way to stabilize the shoreline, protect against erosion, and control water flow back in the 1800s.

Now, the island is a destination for tens of thousands of visitors every year.

"It’s beautiful, it’s pristine sandy beaches," said Kate Anderson with the Port of Everett. "You just feel like you’re in a total different place than the city of Everett."

What to expect

On the island, expect warmer waters, the chance to see wildlife or even kiteboarders. However, do not expect many amenities.

There is no electricity or plumbing, and the only structure on the island is the seasonal floating restroom. Also, there are no trash cans, so visitors are asked to bring their own bags to collect their garbage.

From July 5 to August 31, people can reserve round-trip ferry rides on Wednesdays through Sundays.

The ferry departs from Jetty Landing with its first voyage at 10 a.m. and its last boats leave the island at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 6:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Rides are available by reservation only and cost $3 on Wednesday and Thursday, and $5 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

While the ferry has a limited operating schedule in the summer, the island is open year-round. You just have to find your own way to get there.

Know before you go

Do not bring pets, alcohol or glass containers

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult

Build campfires ONLY in designated areas

No lifeguards — swim ONLY on the west shore at your own risk

No overnight camping

Jetty Island does have a specialty wheelchair on-site which functions well in the sandy environment.

The number of strollers, carts, and other wheeled items on the ferry is restricted due to safety concerns. Five will be allowed to and from the island and admittance will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Wheelchairs and other ADA mobility devices or aids are not restricted by this policy.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Port of Everett and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

