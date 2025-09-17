How to watch Charlie Kirk funeral at State Farm Stadium in Arizona

The Brief The funeral service for Charlie Kirk will be held this Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The event will stream in the player above with live coverage on LiveNOW from FOX. Confirmed speakers include President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and other high-ranking political figures.



Funeral services for conservative activist Charlie Kirk are scheduled for this Sunday in the Phoenix area, with several high-profile speakers, including President Donald J. Trump, confirmed to attend.

How to watch Charlie Kirk's funeral

Viewers can watch the stream on LiveNOW from FOX and on the FOX LOCAL mobile and CTV apps.

When is Charlie Kirk's funeral?

Charlie Kirk's funeral is at 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Who will speak at Charlie Kirk's funeral?

Turning Point USA has announced several high-profile speakers for the event. They include Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance. Secretaries Marco Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Pete Hegseth are also scheduled to speak, along with Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor. Turning Point USA said that more names will be announced in the coming days.

Why is Charlie Kirk's funeral in Phoenix?

The headquarters of Turning Point USA are based in Phoenix. Kirk's casket was flown back to Arizona by Air Force Two last week.

What is Turning Point USA saying?

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA shared on social media.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Vance has traveled to c (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Expand

What Is the latest on the suspect?

Authorities have charged Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah man, in the killing. The charges include aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstructing justice. A judge will determine if Robinson could face the death penalty.

