King County approves changes to early warning systems amid TX flooding

The Brief The King County Flood Control District Board unanimously approved changes to improve early warning systems and community flood preparedness. These changes come following the flash floods in Central Texas that left 118 dead and at least 170 people still missing. The approved changes will improve informational materials like brochures and flood preparedness videos, and will provide increased language options to reach more residents.



These changes were unanimously approved by the board, following the devastating flash floods from the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country.

Big picture view:

Flash flooding from the Guadalupe River due to heavy rains in Central Texas began on July 4, and has left 118 dead, with over 170 people still missing. Most of the deaths were in Kerr County.

"Our hearts are with the residents of the Texas Hill Country as they grieve the lives lost and begin the long road to recovery. Their tragedy is a sobering reminder of the importance of preparedness," said King County Board Chair Reagan Dunn, in a statement. "I deeply appreciate my board colleagues for taking swift and unanimous action today."

Flooding is the most common – and most costly – natural disaster in King County. There have been 29 federally declared disasters since 1956, with various small floods occurring almost every year.

What will the changes improve or impact?

The approved changes will call for increased preparedness, more community awareness and improved early warning alert systems in King County.

The changes will implement improved ‘Be Flood Ready’ brochures, that include more comprehensive information about all types of flooding. Additionally, materials – like the brochures – will be translated into additional languages to reach more King County residents.

King County will also create and distribute flood preparedness videos over platforms like social media and King County TV.

Additionally, King County will partner with Community Navigators to distribute information and improve awareness across communities.

What you can do:

The Source: Information in this article is from the King County Flood Control District website.

