King County nurses hold rally in Seattle amid contract negotiations

In the midst of an eight-month contract negotiation, King County's public health nurses held a rally in Seattle on Saturday as they say their paychecks stagnate.

A crowd of nurses gathered at the King County Chinook Building at 401 5th Avenue downtown today at 2 p.m. The Washington State Nurses Association provided quotes from the workers as negotiations drag on.

What they're saying:

"We want the county to value us in a way that aligns with its True North and values," said Kiesha-Garcia Stubbs, BSN, RN, a public health nurse. "Public health nurses hold a unique level of tolerance, but we are done tolerating different treatment than other nurses. We deserve more, and we will not stop fighting until we get it."

Nurses and supporters rally for better working conditions outside the Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Seattle Children's nurses are concerned about working conditions, stalled contract negotiations an Expand

The union provided participants with public support petition QR codes, public speakers and other conversation opportunities with workers.

The WSNA says the nurses in the county's communities are "watching their paychecks stagnate because of broken promises by the county," adding that "they should feel valued and supported for their years served," according to a post to Facebook on the afternoon of Sept. 27.

Dig deeper:

A recent proposal from the county ceded to the union's ask for safe and affordable parking options at some locations, like the one at Goat Hill through 2028. However, a press release from the union says the parking came in a package deal from the county that would deny nurses an increase in limits on comp time accrual.

The union's Labor Executive Council held meetings in Richland, Washington on Friday as talks with county leaders continue.

