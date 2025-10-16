King County, WA robbery suspect identified by FOX 13 viewer

The Brief Max Vargison was arrested after a FOX 13 Seattle viewer reported seeing him following a robbery at Chase Bank in Fairwood, where he stole cash from a woman in her 70s. King County Sheriff's Deputies located Vargison at a bus stop near the robbery site and arrested him at the next stop; he was booked into King County Jail. Vargison pleaded not guilty in court and is held on $15,000 bail.



A FOX 13 Seattle viewer reported seeing the suspect of a robbery in King County last week, leading to an arrest and charges filed.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Max Vargison robbed a woman in her 70s while she was waiting in line at the Chase Bank in Fairwood. Documents say they struggled briefly, before Vargison ran off with cash in-hand.

The King County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help to identify him.

On Oct. 9, a FOX 13 viewer reported a possible sighting of Vargison at the Fairwood Safeway on 140th Ave SE. King County Sheriff's Deputies found him waiting at a bus stop not far from the site of the robbery.

They followed the bus, and Vargison was arrested at the next stop at SE Fairwood Blvd. He was taken to the King County Jail for booking.

He walked into the Chase Bank while a woman was waiting in line with cash in hand and ripped the cash out of her hands. He got away with $130 and a torn $20 bill.

Vargison appeared in court Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty. He is currently being held on $15,000 bail.

