Kingston, WA man convicted of wife's murder, son's kidnapping

The Brief Fatih Ketenci was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife and tying up his son in their Kingston home. Ketenci faced 15 charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and assault, after returning from Turkey. Sentencing is scheduled for November 14 in Kitsap County Superior Court.



A man has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and tying up his son in their Kingston home earlier this year.

Fatih Ketenci, 48, broke into the family home off Virginia Avenue Northeast on Feb. 26 after returning from a trip from Turkey, where he's originally from.

Kitsap County authorities say Ketenci murdered his estranged wife, tied up his teenage son, and threatened to kill him.

Deputies arrested Ketenci shortly after the murder.

A jury in Kitsap County Superior Court found Ketenci guilty on 15 counts, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault, burglary, robbery, felony harassment and several court order violations.

Ketenci is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Amazon to slash 14K corporate jobs in latest cost-cutting move

Authorities investigating ‘Uber scam’ at SEA Airport after viral Reddit post

Air traffic controller union at SEA Airport amid shutdown, missed paychecks

Firefighters rescue husky puppies after house fire in Monroe

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

California jail mistakenly releases suspect in deadly Seattle shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.