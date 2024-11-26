'A real gut punch': Local landscaping business has truck, power tools stolen in Ballard

Rowan's Roots, a local landscaping business, says one of its trucks was stolen in Ballard last Tuesday.

Co-owner Ryan O'Garvey says there were also pricey power tools inside the truck when it went missing.

"It was a real gut punch because we've put in so much work, like through the weekends and late into the nights," said O'Garvey.

Rowan's Roots started in May, and O'Garvey says the truck and tools are needed for his rapidly growing business.

"It was our first big purchase, and we actually purchased it with our own funds," said Noah Keene, co-owner and CEO of Rowan's Roots. "Losing the truck as well as those tools was a bit disheartening,"

Keene says the truck is named "Meredith" and is a green, 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty with gold trim and a chrome bumper.

A GoFundMe is trying to collect $17,000 to help Rowan's Roots until the truck is returned.

According to the online fundraiser, the truck is insured, but the tools are not.

"If you happen to see that truck bouncing around please let us know," said Keene. "We would love to have her back in our possession."

