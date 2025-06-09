Mamma Mia! comes to Seattle's Paramount Theatre this week

The Brief Mamma Mia! celebrates its 25th anniversary at Seattle's Paramount Theatre, running Tuesday to Sunday. The musical follows Sophie, who invites three men to her wedding, hoping to find her father. Tickets for opening night begin at $185; available on the Seattle Theatre Group website.



Mamma Mia! is bringing Broadway to the Paramount Theatre for the show's 25th anniversary.

The fan favorite kicks off Tuesday, with the opening show at 7:30 p.m., and it runs through Sunday. Tickets for the opening evening begin at $185.

The backstory:

Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy that captures the story of Sophie, a young girl freshly engaged and planning her wedding, but one thing is missing: her father. The tale artfully captures the humorous twists and turns of Sophie’s journey, with three potential dads, and an unsuspecting mother. This all takes place in the hills of the fictional Greek Island of Kalokari.

The show originated in London when producer Judy Craymer was inspired by the songs of Abba, believing that they could create an amazing story. This idea blossomed after hearing the group’s song, "The Winner Takes It All". Realizing the theatrical potential of their songs, Craymer reached out to Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, both members of Abba. Once given the blessing to use Abba’s songs by Andersson and Ulvaeus, Craymer worked alongside playwright Catherine Johnson, who wrote the book, and the script for the show. Mamma Mia! then premiered in its theatrical form in the West End at the Prince Edward theater before taking Broadway by storm in 2001.

via Seattle Theatre Group

Mamma Mia! has now been seen on stage by 65 million people worldwide and turned into two box-office hits: Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The first film became the highest-grossing live action musical film of all time, and the second film became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Seattle’s off-Broadway cast includes: Amy Weaver as Sophie Sheridan, Christine Sherrill as Donna Sheridan, Carly Sakolove and Jalynn Steele portraying Donna’s mischievous pals Rosie and Tanya, and finally Rob Marnell, Jim Newman, and Victor Wallace portraying Sophie’s three potential fathers Harry, Bill, and Sam.

Find tickets on the Seattle Theatre Group website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Mamma Mia! The Tour, Music Theatre International, the Seattle Theatre Group and Broadway at the Paramount.

