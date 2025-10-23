Man killed in Seattle hit-and-run; search underway for driver

The Brief Seattle police are currently searching for the driver of a silver sedan after a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Ballard neighborhood on Wednesday night. A 56-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street near Northwest 73rd Street and 15th Avenue Northwest, and the suspect's vehicle, which likely has front-end damage, fled the scene.



Seattle police are looking for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run in the Ballard neighborhood on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. near Northwest 73rd Street and 15th Avenue Northwest.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 56-year-old man down on the roadway.

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department provided medical care to the victim, but he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car going southbound on 15th Avenue Northwest. Police said the man was not at a crosswalk.

Investigators said the car involved, possibly a silver sedan with front-end damage, drove away from the scene before officers arrived. Officers have not located the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

