Seattle teen hospitalized after nearly drowning in Lake Washington

An 18-year-old Seattle man was hospitalized Tuesday, after he was rescued from Lake Washington off of a Kirkland beach park.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, when the man was swimming with his friends at Houghton Beach Park in Kirkland, went underwater, and did not resurface.

What we know:

On Tuesday at approximately 9:57 p.m., Kirkland Police and Fire received reports of a possible drowning at Houghton Beach Park. Three off-duty City of Kirkland lifeguards were already searching for the man when Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond rescue crews arrived.

Witnesses said the man was swimming between the north and south docks with his friends before he did not resurface. Crews found him at the bottom of the lake and pulled him to shore, and treated him on scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the man may have been underwater for 15 to 20 minutes.

Information on the man's condition has not been reported.

What you can do:

With hot temperatures on the rise and people finding ways to cool down, the City of Kirkland and the Kirkland Fire and Police departments encourage the community to follow these water safety tips:

Know your limits: Only swim as far as you're confident you can return.

Wear a life jacket.

Be cautious of cold water shock. Lake water can remain dangerously cold, even if it may be hot outside.

Never swim alone.

Watch for sudden drop-offs and changes in depth.

Call for help immediately if someone is in distress.

Read more about water safety here.

The Source: Information in this article is from a City of Kirkland press release.

