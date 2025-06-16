Masked suspects caught harassing Renton, WA home could be charged with hate crime

The Brief A Renton couple faces ongoing homophobic harassment, with masked individuals targeting their home. Recent incidents include attempts to remove a Pride flag and throwing glass and liquids at their house. Police are working to identify suspects, with potential charges for malicious mischief and hate crimes.



Days after a Renton couple spoke with FOX 13 about homophobic harassment they claim to have suffered for years, video footage shows a group of masked people harassing them again.

"They've targeted us solely off of us trying to live our lives," said Fernando Vega.

The backstory:

Vega says he, his husband and his sister were away from their Fairwood home on Saturday night, when his Ring camera captured two masked people trying to rip his Pride flag off his back porch again around 11 p.m.

"Fortunately, it was secure enough where they were not successful," said Vega.

Hours later, on early Sunday morning, footage shows a bigger group of masked people hurling glasses and liquid at the Vega home.

"It was around 2 a.m. when we heard a bunch of glass breaking," said Vega. "It seemed like it was intentionally done with specifically pungent foods, you know, something that would leave a stench."

Vega believes the people caught on his surveillance cameras are the same teens who have been harassing his family since 2023.

"I do think there need to be legal consequences to put this to an end," said Vega.

The Renton Police Department says officers returned to the Vega home to try and identify the suspects. The agency tells FOX 13 information has been passed along to school resource officers, and once the suspects are identified, there is probable cause for third-degree malicious mischief and hate crime.

"They are well aware of their actions and we would like to pursue charges," said Vega.

While Vega says he's sad to leave his good neighbors behind, he and his family have started a GoFundMe and are now desperate more than ever to find a new home where they can be free to be themselves.

"Most of the community is supportive, but you know, you will have a couple of rotten apples that will make it difficult to live in peace," said Vega.

The Source: Information in this story came from GoFundMe and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

