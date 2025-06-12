The Brief A Renton couple says they're facing ongoing homophobic harassment, including slurs and an attempted break-in at their home. Fernando Vega says he was shot with an airsoft gun after confronting a group trying to break into his sister's room. Renton Police are investigating the incidents, and the family is raising funds to move to a safer neighborhood.



A Renton couple says they are looking to move to a new home after enduring years of homophobic harassment in the Fairwood neighborhood.

Fernando Vega says his Ring camera captured kids in his apartment complex ripping off a Pride flag from his porch in the summer of 2023.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Vega says he spoke with the boy's parents, who later apologized. But in April 2025, Vega says his Ring camera captured a boy, claiming he was the person who stole his Pride flag in 2023.

Vega claims he, his husband and his sister have suffered harassment, homophobic and racial slurs, and this past week, an attempted break-in.

"I do not believe this is a joke, this is malicious," said Vega.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Vega says he and his family were at home on Wednesday night, when a group tried to break into his sister's room, and he went running after them.

"That's when I told them they needed to get off the property, yelling at them, trying to get them to leave," said Vega.

Instead of apologizing, Vega says someone in the group pulled out an airsoft gun and began shooting at him.

"I was hit probably between 20 to 30 times," said Vega.

The Renton Police Department confirms officers did meet with Vega for a report of malicious mischief, and they are currently investigating this case.

In the meantime, Vega and his family are trying to move to a more accepting neighborhood and have started a GoFundMe to help them with moving expenses.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic to be impacted from upcoming protests

Authorities shift tactics in search for WA triple murder suspect Travis Decker

Manhunt for Travis Decker moves to WA's Kittitas County

Anti-Trump ‘NO KINGS’ protests planned for Seattle this weekend

Seattle police disperse 'ICE OUT' protesters after fire breaks out downtown

Everything you need to know about Seattle Pride Parade 2025

Things to do for Father's Day in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.