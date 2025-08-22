Medical experts back COVID-19 vaccine for kids, despite split opinion

The Brief Medical experts, including Dr. Helen Chu from UW Medicine, support the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation for infants and young children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, emphasizing the high risk of severe disease in young children and older adults. Dr. Chu urges families to vaccinate eligible children promptly due to uncertain fall vaccine supply and highlights the importance of staying current on all vaccines to maintain herd immunity and protect against outbreaks. She advises families to follow guidance from professional medical societies like the AAP and consult trusted doctors to ensure public protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.



Medical experts are backing the American Academy of Pediatrics' immunization schedule recommending infants and young children to get the COVID-19 vaccine, differing from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines.

Dr. Helen Chu with the University of Washington Medicine says the AAP's stance is in line with scientific evidence.

"Very young children and older adults are both at very high risk of severe COVID-19 disease," said Dr. Chu.

She says while there is mixed messaging, she urges families with children that are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to act as soon as they can.

What they're saying:

"So, for COVID-19 vaccines, we don't know what the fall supply will look like, so if there's an opportunity for you to get your very young child vaccinated now, you should probably try to do that," said Dr. Chu.

Dr. Chu is currently a Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington and won Washingtonian of the Year for her work on COVID-19, and as a mother herself with children in Washington schools, she's concerned about childhood vaccination rates dropping in Washington.

"It's really important to make sure your children's vaccines are up-to-date, including their measles vaccines, their pertussis vaccines because we're seeing outbreaks of both of those right now," said Dr. Chu.

What you can do:

She says staying current on vaccines will help herd immunity, helping protect families and their children as they get ready to go back to school.

"The reason why we want to give you a vaccine is not just to protect you but to protect those around you," said Dr. Chu.

Dr. Chu advises families to pay attention to professional medical societies like the American Academy of Pediatrics and to keep talking with their trusted doctors.

"I think a lot of us work in this space with the understanding that we're doing this to serve the public and to protect the public against vaccine-preventable diseases," said Dr. Chu.

