Mexican search and rescue teams aid in Guadalupe River recovery efforts

In a time of heartbreak and devastation, the community in Kerr County is coming together—and getting support from across the border.

A search and rescue team from Protección Civil in Nuevo León, Mexico, is now working side-by-side with Texas authorities in the desperate effort to find those still missing after catastrophic flooding tore through the region.

INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 10: Customs and Border Patrol Agents use a cadaver dog to search through debris on the bank of the Guadalupe River during a search and recovery mission on July 10, 2025 in Ingram, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the G Expand

Tattered American and Texas flags now hang over piles of rubble—markers for where homes once stood. Among them, another flag flutters: the green, white, and red of Mexico.

Erik Cavazos, director of Protección Civil, says his crew didn’t hesitate when they heard about the disaster.

"No tenemos colores y no tenemos fronteras," Cavazos said. "We see no colors, and we have no borders."

The 45-person crew brought in ATVs, boats, drones, and four highly trained search dogs. Cavazos says the magnitude of the destruction was far worse than anything he could have imagined.

"Nunca comparado con lo que realmente es," Cavazos said. "It’s nothing compared to what it really is."

His team has been searching miles of the Guadalupe River, including areas near Camp Mystic. They’ve encountered wreckage of trailer homes, destroyed vehicles, and makeshift campgrounds.

Mexican search and rescue teams aid Texas flood victims

"Hemos visto áreas de campamentos --- campamentos de casas de tráiler house, vehículos," Cavazos said. "We've seen campgrounds, RV Parks, vehicles."

Despite the overwhelming loss, the Mexican rescue teams have already made a difference.

"Hemos participado en algunos marcajes muy importantes," he confirmed, referring to crucial findings during the operation.

One such moment happened earlier Friday when a search dog barked repeatedly at a spot in the river. A second dog was brought in for confirmation—and it too barked at the same location.

"Él estár sirviendo para tratar de llevar alguna familia a encontrar a una de las personas, una de las tantas que todavía falta. Eso para otros es como un sentido de confort -- decir podemos poner ese granito de arena," Cavazos said.

"Being able to serve, and help a family find one of the many who are still missing. That, for us, is a source of comfort."

But the work has taken a heavy emotional toll.

"Muchas cosas que nos imaginamos porque ese peluche era de alguien, era de una niña o de un niño," Cavazos said "There are many things we imagine, because that teddy bear belonged to someone—a little girl or a boy.

As time passes, so does the stress.

"El estrés va a ir pasando poco a poco, pero cuando no vayan apareciéndose esas ciento y tantas personas, cada día que pase va a ir creciendo la demanda de estrés y las ganas de encontrarlos," he said.

"The stress will pass slowly, but with so many people still missing, each passing day will only increase the pressure and the drive to find them."

Still, Cavazos says the mission is unwavering.

"Servir hasta que nos duela," he said. "We serve until it hurts."

Back in Ingram, Protección Civil remains on standby, ready to bring in more help if needed. But for now, the rescuers will continue their work—searching every stretch of the Guadalupe River, determined to bring closure to the families who are still waiting.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

