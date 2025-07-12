Washington Task Force-1 heads to Texas for flood rescue operations

The Brief WA-TF1 is activated to assist Texas after severe flooding. A specialized team, including a K-9 unit, is departing from Pierce County. The task force is experienced in disaster response, including the Maui wildfires.



Washington Task Force-1 (WA-TF1), a National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team, has been activated to assist with search and rescue operations in Texas following severe flooding across the state. The death toll from the disaster is nearing 130 and rising.

A four-person team, consisting of a three-person K-9 unit and a search team manager, departed on July 11. The team includes personnel from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Emergency Management.

Pierce County officials say their mission is to support local response efforts through specialized search and rescue operations in flood-impacted areas. WA-TF1 is one of 28 National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces.

The team is trained and equipped to respond to a wide range of disasters, including structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, and water rescues. This initial deployment is expected to last up to 14 days, though that timeframe may change depending on conditions on the ground.

Deployed team members and canines are prepared to conduct physical search operations and provide emergency medical care. WA-TF1’s capabilities support overwhelmed local jurisdictions as part of the disaster response system coordinated by FEMA.

With more than 210 trained members, WA-TF1 includes personnel from fire departments, law enforcement, and public and private agencies across Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The task force can mobilize and deploy within six hours of activation.

WA-TF1 has responded to numerous major disasters, including the 2023 Maui wildfires. "Pierce County stands in solidarity with the communities in Texas impacted by this disaster," said Executive Ryan Mello.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have been affected, and we are deeply grateful that members of WA-TF1 can assist with search efforts and supporting the community."

