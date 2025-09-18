WSP seeks help finding missing 12-year-old boy in Renton, WA

The Brief Troopers activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 12-year-old boy out of Renton. He was last seen in Renton on Monday, and he might be in the Auburn area. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in the Renton area on Monday.

(Washington State Patrol)

According to the WSP, 12-year-old Asaiah Bullplume was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 121st Avenue in Renton. Authorities say he may be in the Auburn area.

Bullplume was last seen wearing basketball shorts, black tennis shoes with hearts on them and a black knit cap. He’s 5’6" and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away and reference case number 25-8109.

This Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Renton Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

