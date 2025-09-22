The world's smelliest flower in bloom at Amazon Spheres

The Brief The corpse flower, known for its massive unbranched flowering structure and foul odor, is captivating Seattle as Morticia blooms in the Amazon Spheres for the second time since 2018. This rare plant employs deceptive pollination, attracting flies with its pungent scent, produced by sulfur-based compounds, to mimic a food source and facilitate pollination. Morticia's bloom, a rare event occurring every seven to ten years, lasts only a few days, during which the flower emits its notorious smell and generates heat to disperse the scent across its surroundings.



The largest, unbranched flowering structure in the world, leaches a foul, rotting corpse-like odor through the tropical rainforests of western Sumatra, Indonesia — the corpse flower.

For the second time since being at the Amazon Spheres, Morticia, the rare corpse flower is showing off its pungent scent to the city of Seattle through its rotten bloom. The first bloom at the Spheres was in 2018.

Does the corpse flower really smell like a corpse?

Believe it or not, the corpse flower, formally known as the Titan Arum, really does smell like a corpse — the smell is most often described as resembling rotting flesh, or decaying meat.

How do corpse flowers smell so bad?

A unique element of these flowers is their pollination process — they are pollinated by flies rather than bees. It uses a form of deceptive pollination, which attracts its natural pollinators with its rotting smell, tricking them into thinking it is a food source for them.

Chemically, the plant produces organic compounds including sulfur-based chemicals like dimethyl disulfide and dimethyl trisulfide, which essentially means they have pungent odors, according to a study by scientists at Dartmouth College.

How long does it take for the corpse flower to bloom?

Corpse flowers can grow over 12 feet tall, but Morticia is 5-foot-6. The corpse flower has a long waiting period, as it takes seven to 10 years to bloom. During the time between blooms, the plant gets energy from the sun, and it stores the energy in its corm, which is its large underground storage organ. The corm serves as the plant's main source of energy.

"This one has a corm that is about 102 pounds and that's under the flower… it uses all that energy to create this huge flowering structure and then it generates heat so it gets up to about 98 degrees Fahrenheit and that heat helps distribute the smell across the jungles." — Jenny Pramuk, Senior program manager for the horticulture program at Amazon.

How many days is the corpse flower in bloom?

Morticia began blooming yesterday afternoon. Corpse flowers are only in bloom for a few days and Morticia is waning, or past its peak, according to Pramuk. In a few days, the plant will no longer smell and is beginning to shrivel up.

The Source: Information from this story came from original FOX 13 reporting and a study from Dartmouth College.

