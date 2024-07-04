Man seriously injured in Parkland shooting, deputies investigate

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Parkland Wednesday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), at around 10:09 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot near the corner of Park Ave. S and 102nd St. S.

Pierce County deputies arrive at the scene of a shooting in Parkland. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Several bystanders saw the 26-year-old victim and started to help by holding pressure on his wounds.

Deputies arrived at the scene and quickly applied chest seals and tourniquets on the man before taking him to a nearby hospital. Authorities say he was in serious condition.

Investigators were called to the scene to look for evidence. The PCSD could not find anyone who witnessed the shooting, and detectives were unable to interview the victim.

When the 911 call was received, dispatch was advised that the shooting was over a road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.