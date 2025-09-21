Expect Pierce County traffic delays during highway construction in Orting, WA

A stretch of highway in Orting, Washington is expected to cause difficulty and delays for motorists in some parts of Pierce County this week.

Orting Kapowsin Highway East just west of 155th Avenue East will be under construction for repairs starting on Tuesday. That is just west of the Washington State Soldiers Home.

When will Kapowsin Highway construction finish?

Crews will be working on replacing a section of deteriorated culvert on the road's shoulder from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

During this time frame, transportation officials warn there will be notable delays.

What they're saying:

"Expect long delays. Please consider using an alternate route if possible," read a post by the Pierce County Planning and Public Works on Facebook.

What construction work is being done in Orting this week?

Workers will replace 15 feet of the 24-inch diameter concrete culvert, according to PCPPW. The road shoulder adjacent to the westbound lane will be excavated for the work and then rebuilt.

