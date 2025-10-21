Police investigate deadly crash in Issaquah, WA

The Brief Issaquah police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Front Street near the I-90 overpass. Investigators believe the driver was the only person involved, and the street is closed for several hours while the investigation into the cause continues.



Issaquah police are investigating a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a single-car crash on Front Street near the I-90 overpass at about 2:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle was the only person inside.

Front Street was shut down in both directions and will be closed for several hours to investigate and clear the scene.

It's not known what led to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

