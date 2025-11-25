Police investigate deadly shooting in SeaTac, WA
SEATAC, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead and another injured overnight in SeaTac.
What we know:
At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting off South 198th Street near the Angle Lake area.
Police said one person died and another person was hurt in the shooting.
It's not known what led up to the shooting.
As of Tuesday morning, police were still at the scene investigating.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.