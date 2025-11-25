Police investigate deadly shooting in SeaTac, WA

The Brief King County deputies are investigating a shooting in the SeaTac Angle Lake area late Monday night that resulted in one fatality and one injury. Responding to reports around 11:45 p.m. off South 198th Street, police remain on the scene Tuesday morning as they work to determine what led up to the incident.



An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead and another injured overnight in SeaTac.

What we know:

At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting off South 198th Street near the Angle Lake area.

Police said one person died and another person was hurt in the shooting.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

As of Tuesday morning, police were still at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.