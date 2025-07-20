Port Angeles, WA issues 'do not drink' water order due to fuel tanker spill

The Brief A fuel tanker spill in Clallum County has prompted a "do not drink" order in Port Angeles. The order affects only city water customers and does not apply to PUD customers, who remain unaffected by the spill. Local authorities and health officials continue to monitor the situation closely.



The city of Port Angeles has issued a "do not drink" water order for its water customers following a significant fuel spill into Indian Creek. The order, which took effect at 8 a.m. Saturday, comes in the wake of a semi-truck crash on Friday evening that resulted in the spill.

Big picture view:

The incident occurred when a semi-truck carrying fuel flipped over off Highway 101 and landed in Indian Creek. While the exact amount of fuel that entered the water remains unknown, officials estimate that up to 10,000 gallons may have been involved.

Crews quickly deployed containment booms to prevent the spread of the fuel, but testing of the water is ongoing as directed by the Washington State Department of Health.

via WSP

The city has issued the order out of an abundance of caution, advising residents not to drink tap water or use it for brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice, or preparing food. This advisory extends to pets as well, urging residents to use bottled water for all consumption needs.

Tap water remains safe for some activities, the city said in a statement, including bathing, showering, flushing toilets, and doing laundry. However, they warn to be careful not to ingest any water when showering.

What you can do:

Residents are advised not to attempt treating the water themselves, as boiling or other methods will not be effective in this situation.

The city has established two distribution sites for bottled water at Civic Field on South Ray Street and Chene Park on South G Street. These sites will remain open until 6 p.m. to assist affected residents.

Dig deeper:

The truck driver involved in the crash was not seriously injured. Governor Bob Ferguson visited the site around noon Saturday. More updates from the Washington State Department of Health and the governor are expected in the coming days.

The "do not drink" order affects only city water customers and does not apply to PUD customers, who remain unaffected by the spill.

Local authorities and health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the City of Port Angeles website.

