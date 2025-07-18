The Brief A tanker truck crashed off Highway 101, leaking fuel into Indian Creek, a tributary of the Elwha River. Port Angeles and Dry Creek face water restrictions due to the spill. Highway 101 is closed to local traffic, with no estimated time for reopening.



A tanker truck went off the highway in Clallam County, crashing into Indian Creek and leaking fuel into the river.

What we know:

The crash happened on Highway 101 near the Elwha River Bridge around 10 a.m., where the tanker went down an embankment and overturned into the creek.

Fuel from the tanker truck is leaking into Indian Creek, which is a tributary to the Elwha River. The Washington State Department of Ecology is coordinating a hazmat spill response.

Those downstream from the fuel spill are advised to avoid entering or fishing in the river near the boomed zone or in sheening areas.

The City of Port Angeles and Dry Creek are currently under water restrictions due to fuel leak, which caused a closure of municipal water sources. The city is working with the Department of Ecology, and residents are advised to monitor the city's website for updates.

Highway 101 is currently closed to local traffic only between the Highway 112 junction and East Beach Road in Maple Grove. There is no ETA for when the roadway will reopen.

Washington State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Governor Bob Ferguson issued the following statement regarding the tanker spill on Friday:

"This is a devastating accident for Indian Creek and the Elwha River. This spill is nothing short of heartbreaking for local tribes and other Washingtonians who rely on clean, healthy rivers and streams for their food and livelihoods. I am closely monitoring the situation with responding agencies — including its impact on local salmon populations —and will visit the site in the next few days."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol.

