Post Malone, Jelly Roll light up Seattle's T-Mobile Park for sold-out show

One of summer's biggest tours arrived in Seattle this week as tens of thousands of fans packed T-Mobile Park on Thursday night to see hip-hop and country singer Post Malone.

The multi-Grammy nominee brought his "Big Ass Stadium Tour" to T-Mobile Park, making it his first performance at the Seattle Mariners' ballpark and his first show in Seattle since 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle was one of the stops on his 25-stadium tour across the U.S. and Canada, which concludes July 1, just before his 30th birthday.

Thursday's sold-out concert offered fans a unique pre-show experience, including "Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate," an event hosted by T-Mobile. As a selected tailgate stop, Seattle fans who were T-Mobile customers could access Club Magenta. The ballpark's 'Pen area was also transformed into a fan pop-up.

The show kicked off with Chandler Walters and Wyatt Flores warming up the crowd before country-rapper Jelly Roll took the stage. Jelly Roll performed several hits, led the crowd in sing-alongs of covers ranging from Miley Cyrus, DMX, Nickleback and Garth Brooks, and brought Seattle comedian Adam Ray onstage.

When Post Malone's turn came, the stage and stadium lit up with massive pyrotechnics and fireworks. He performed top hits from his catalog and songs from his latest country album, "F-1 Trillion." The singer also invited Jelly Roll back to the stage.

"Sunflower" and an encore performance of "Congratulations" concluded the night. Post Malone thanked the fans in his final goodbye, while signing autographs on his way backstage.

More than just a collection of hits, Post Malone's show was a testament to his versatility and willingness to push musical boundaries. Fans left the ballpark not only having heard their favorites but also with a deeper appreciation for his artistry.

