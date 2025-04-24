Redmond light rail launch day packed with events, activities

The Brief Sound Transit will open two new Redmond light rail stations, Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond, on Saturday, May 10. Opening day celebrations will include live music, food trucks, activities and giveaways at both stations from noon to 4 p.m. The new 2 Line segment will run every 10 minutes daily, connecting South Bellevue to Downtown Redmond with expanded Eastside transit access.



Sound Transit is set to inaugurate two new light rail stations in Redmond on Saturday, May 10, marking a significant expansion of the Link 2 Line.

The 3.4-mile downtown Redmond Link extension introduces service to the Marymoor Village and downtown Redmond stations, enhancing connectivity across the Eastside.

To celebrate the opening, Sound Transit has planned a host of family activities. Keep reading to learn more.

A Link light rail vehicle on the track at the downtown Redmond station during operator qualification testing on Jan. 21, 2025 in Redmond, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Opening day schedule

Timeline:

The day's events commence at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the downtown Redmond station. Following the ceremony, passenger service is expected to begin around noon.

From noon to 4 p.m., community celebrations will take place at both new stations, featuring live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. ​

Community celebrations

What you can do:

At the downtown Redmond station, Move Redmond will host festivities along the Central Connector Trail, including local vendors and live entertainment.

Marymoor Village Station's celebration, organized by OneRedmond Foundation, will showcase diverse performances, community booths and food trucks. ​

Interactive activities, giveaways

Attendees can also participate in Sound Transit's "Discover. Share. Win!" activity by sharing their experiences on social media for a chance to win prizes. Microsoft, the event's presenting partner, will also distribute more than 1,500 pre-loaded ORCA cards to attendees. ​

Extended celebrations in Redmond

Additional Activities:

Beyond the stations, the city of Redmond is inviting visitors to explore local businesses through the Experience Redmond Small Business Pass. An interactive scavenger hunt, in collaboration with Conundroom Escape Rooms, offers another engaging way to discover the city. ​

How to get to the festivities, where to park

To facilitate attendance, Microsoft will provide free shuttle services between the Redmond Technology Station, Marymoor Village Parking Garage and downtown Redmond station every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. until service begins.

The new 2 Line segment will operate every 10 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, connecting south Bellevue to downtown Redmond. ​

For more information on the opening day events and activities, visit soundtransit.org/helloredmond.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit.

