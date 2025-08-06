The Rose captivates fans at Seattle's McCaw Hall for ‘Once Upon A WRLD’ Tour

As K-pop continues to rise in popularity worldwide, alternative Korean rock has been close behind, and one of the leaders in that genre is The Rose.

Debuting in 2017, the group, who started together in a small room in Hongdae, a neighborhood of Seoul, had big dreams of making a name for themselves as they busked to get their name out there, releasing their first single "Sorry," which is still one of their most popular songs to date.

The Rose took the stage at McCaw Hall on August 1, making their return to Seattle.

"Music was healing us from the inside, and changing us," says Woosung to a crowd of local fans.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Gaurang Alat

The group released their latest album "WRLD" in May, the album that inspired the tour, which is called "Once Upon A WRLD Tour."

Fan Kelsey Klemm, who has seen the group live four times says, ""It was different from their other shows, but it felt familiar at the same time. The sets and their storytelling was so artistic."

The four members of The Rose shared messages of their journey through the music, starting with the four sitting on stools, playing guitars in an intimate performance, before the curtain dropped behind them revealing the stage with set dressings that gave a look into their past.

The stage was decorated to represent the room they got their start in, a callback to the place where it all began before they got their big break.

"I love that they have humble beginnings and how they connect with the audience. You can tell that their beginnings impact the way they perform with the smaller venues for a more intimate feel," says fan Jessica Rockstad.

McCaw Hall gave the band and concertgoers an experience to share in the stories The Rose told through their music in a close setting.

One thing that stood out to the members was the diverse crowd who came to see them.

"I’ve seen grandparents and children at our shows, showing that all generations can enjoy our music," says drummer, Hajoon.

The members connected with the audience throughout as they played both old and new songs with the crowd singing along.

"I love that they’ve brought me together with some of my best friends, and I love how genuine they are with their music. Their sound tickles my brain in the best of ways," says Kelsey Klemm.

The packed venue of fans with the glowing light sticks, singing along with their music, created an atmosphere of togetherness, showing the impact that their music has on them.

"I have been a fan of The Rose for just over two years now and I love their unique sound and inspiring lyrics. I also really admire how focused and dedicated they are to being true to their identity and how they have worked so hard to achieve their goals in their own way and on their terms," says Jordan Alcantara.

The group will wrap up their U.S. tour on August 6 in Inglewood, California, and will be moving on to Brazil for their next show on August 8.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Video captures suspected arsonist in South Seattle funeral home fire

Where are the fires in WA? Here's a map of the wildfires burning across the state

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.