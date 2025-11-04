Seattle Aquarium sharks are more than cute, they're conservation heroes

The Brief Three young Indo-Pacific leopard sharks at the Seattle Aquarium are part of a global conservation effort to help repopulate the endangered species. Aquarists carefully train and hand-feed the sharks to build trust and prevent them from eating other species in the Newfound Ocean Pavilion Habitat. The Seattle Aquarium is one of 44 facilities in 15 countries participating in a "reshark the ocean" program.



More than 7,000 miles from the tropical waters of Indonesia, a rescue mission is quietly underway at the Seattle Aquarium. Three young Indo-Pacific leopard sharks, Oatmeal, Lazlo and Kuda, are part of a conservation program aimed at helping their species survive in the wild.

What they're saying:

"We are in Seattle, which is arguably not a tropical climate," said Kelly Douglas, senior aquarist at the Seattle Aquarium.

Inside the Newfound Ocean Pavilion, Oatmeal and Kuda swim gracefully among bow-mouth guitarfish and eagle rays — a far cry from the coral reefs and sandy flats they would encounter in their native habitat near Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, a region known as the Coral Triangle.

Morning routine under the surface

Before the aquarium opens to visitors, Douglas prepares the sharks’ daily meals, meticulously measuring each portion. "Each one of our animals has a diet set up for the day," she said.

Some days, the sharks receive lobster or shrimp. During FOX 13 Seattle's visit, the sharks were fed squid by hand. This intentional feeding is done to familiarize the animals with the aquarium care team and to prevent them from eating other species in their Ocean Pavilion habitat.

The feeding process is highly organized. Douglas uses a bell and a target to cue the sharks, ensuring they know when and where to feed.

Young sharks play key role in repopulation

Big picture view:

Indo-Pacific leopard sharks face significant threats in the wild, including hunting and accidental capture in fishing nets. Because their population is fragile, conservation efforts are crucial to help the species repopulate. That’s where Oatmeal, Kuda, and Lazlo come in.

Leopard shark eggs.

By serving as part of a carefully managed breeding and egg-transfer program, these young sharks may one day help restore their species to the waters of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

"Oatmeal will have her choice of gentleman in Kuda and Lazlo, and once they reach breeding age, hopefully they will be a part of that transfer of eggs from Seattle to Indonesia," Douglas said.

Global network aims to ‘reshark’ the ocean

Seattle has joined a 44-aquarium alliance spanning 15 countries to help "reshark the ocean."

What's next:

Currently, Oatmeal is only a year and a half old, so the three Seattle sharks aren’t contributing to the cause just yet. In the meantime, these partner aquariums are transporting fertilized shark eggs, often called "mermaid purses," to the Seattle Aquarium as a sort of layover before they are shipped overseas, hatched, raised as pups and eventually released into protected habitats. More than 500 sharks have already returned to the Coral Triangle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.