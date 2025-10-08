2 arrested, 1 on the loose following armed robbery in Seattle

The Brief Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with an armed robbery in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood late Tuesday night, where a 26-year-old man was held at gunpoint and robbed of his phone, wallet, keys, and backpack. Officers located three suspects matching the description near Cascade Park; two were apprehended after a chase, while the third escaped. The suspects were found with the victim's wallet, a realistic-looking gun-shaped light, knives, methamphetamine, and black ski masks. The two arrested suspects were booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery, and the Seattle Police Department's robbery unit is investigating to identify the third suspect.



Police arrested two suspects, and are seeking a third, in an armed robbery in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Officers were first called around 10:15 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery near Terry Ave N and Harrison St.

They arrived and met with a 26-year-old man, who says he was robbed by three suspects, both dressed in black and wearing masks. He says they held him at gunpoint and stole his phone, wallet, keys and backpack.

The suspects ran before police got there, but additional officers were called in and found three matching suspects getting out of a tent near Cascade Park.

All three of the suspects ran, and officers were able to chase down and arrest two of them. The third suspect escaped.

Officers checked surveillance video to confirm they had detained the right people, then searched them and recovered the victim's wallet. They also found a light shaped like a realistic-looking gun, two knives, methamphetamine and black ski masks.

The two were booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery.

It is not yet known if police have a third suspect in mind. SPD's robbery unit is investigating the case.

