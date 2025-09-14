Three-car Seattle hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist

A late night crash has left a motorcyclist dead as law enforcement tries to find the driver they say fled the scene near Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

Starting around 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 13, law enforcement had the roadway blocked for nearly five hours going into Sunday morning along southbound State Route 509 near Myers Way South.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver when he tried to merge from one lane to another as he made it way toward his exit. He died at the scene.

An unknown vehicle, described as a damaged white Toyota or similar, struck the motorcycle at a high rate of speed. Next, that driver skidded along the barrier before departing and fleeing the area, according to a report by the Washington State Patrol released on Sunday.

Another car was involved in the incident. That 44-year-old man in a Camry was uninjured, but saw his car totaled as he hit the causing vehicle as it jumped between highway lanes during the crash.

The Source: Information in this report came from the Washington State Patrol press release.

